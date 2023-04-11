Bhopal: Expressing gratitude, mental health enhancement included in constable training

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mental health is one of the strongest parts in the duty of police constables, who face people and officers. For new batch of constables, many courses are inducted other than the traditional ones.

Trainee police constables will study new courses like ethics, to express gratitude, to get sensitised against ‘crime against women and children’, to remain mentally fit while doing VVIP duty and crowd handling, participation of art and culture club to give mental fitness and also to express their talent.

Although many constables are from weaker sections of the society, in the course they are given training on gratitude, so that they can understand the pains and need of the society and act accordingly. They will also be taught ‘how to feel thankfulness what you have’.

In the training, subjects like sensitisation for this will connect them to nature, ethics and the mental health of trainee constables. The trainees will interact with the villagers and feel their problems.

Through club activities, the trainees will get a platform to show their talent in art and culture. This will help the constables to perform their duties being mentally strong.

PTS SP Bhauri, Rashmi Pandey told Free Press that training will be given through story-telling, so that trainees can remember moral of the story and act accordingly in the line of duty.

In traditional courses, they will be given practical training on computers, because in presently cyber crime cases are increasing, she added.

The newly recruited constables have to undergo nine months of training period. They have to appear in two different semesters which are of 4 months each and one month is kept for the exam and other activities.

In the state, as many as eight police constable training schools are present. These are situated in Indore, Ujjain, Sagar, Pachmari, Rewa, Bhori, Umaria and Tighra. As many as 4,787 constables are taking part in the training.

