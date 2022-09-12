e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Expected low AIRs, say JEE Advanced top rankers

Bhopal: Expected low AIRs, say JEE Advanced top rankers

Many aspirants from the city have scored under-1000 AIRs

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 12, 2022, 12:50 AM IST
article-image
JEE Advanced 2022: Here's the list of toppers | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Besides the city topper Dhruv Agrawal, who got AIR 384 in JEE (Advanced), many other aspirants from the city have scored under-1000 AIRs in the IIT entrance test, the results of which were announced on Sunday.

Free Press talked to some of them. Excerpts:

Mohd Sufiyan (AIR 610)

Mohd Sufiyan (AIR 610) | FPJ

Didn’t expect it

My rank was unexpected. I was hoping for AIR 1700 or thereabout. Whenever I was taught any topic, I sought information about it from other sources such as college-level textbooks or other books. In-depth study helped. My father, a government doctor, retired last year. My mother is a homemaker. My elder brother who graduated in electrical engineering also guided me. My first preference is mathematics and computing. I will choose between IIT Kanpur and IIT Guwahati.

- Mohd Sufiyan (AIR 610)

Abhinav Gangil (AIR 671) with family

Abhinav Gangil (AIR 671) with family | FPJ

Took 100 mock test

"I was expecting an AIR of around 3000. I have been preparing for the examination since class 11. I took around 100 mock tests. My mother is a teacher and my father is a scientist at Central Institute of Agricultural Engineering. I got full support of my parents, although they never mounted pressure on me for marks. I want to join IIT Varanasi."

- Abhinav Gangil (AIR 671)

Shreyanshu Gurjar (AIR 689) with family

Shreyanshu Gurjar (AIR 689) with family | FPJ

Brother, an inspiration

"I was hopeful of a good rank. Hard work was my success mantra. I spent 8-10 hours on self-study. My father works for the railways and my mother works at a beauty parlour. I liked mathematics and that was why I chose to make a career in engineering. My brother, a BIT graduate, was an inspiration."

- Shreyanshu Gurjar (AIR 689)

Samartha Rathore (AIR 792) with family

Samartha Rathore (AIR 792) with family | FPJ

Shunned social media

"I devoted five hours everyday to self-study. My dad is a doctor while my mom is a homemaker. My AIR in the Main was 1417 and I was expecting a rank below 1000 in Advanced. I was not on social media. I played guitar and listened to music to burn stress."

- Samartha Rathore (AIR 792)

Dev Gupta (AIR 807)

Dev Gupta (AIR 807) | FPJ

Pleasantly surprised

"My results are unexpected. I was hoping for a much lower rank. I am pleasantly satisfied with my rank. My father is a BSNL employee. I spent 8-10 hours on self-study. I decided to become an engineer when I was in class 7. Taking mock tests was my success mantra. My elder brother gave me tips."

- Dev Gupta (AIR 807)

Read Also
Bhopal: JEE Main state topper Dhruv Agrawal tops in Advanced in city
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Expected low AIRs, say JEE Advanced top rankers

Bhopal: Expected low AIRs, say JEE Advanced top rankers

MP: PM's visit to Karhal; CM reviews preparations

MP: PM's visit to Karhal; CM reviews preparations

MP: Thunderstorm, lightning to be witnessed in 31 districts; heavy rain alert sounded for 13...

MP: Thunderstorm, lightning to be witnessed in 31 districts; heavy rain alert sounded for 13...

Straight Drive: Transfer Order

Straight Drive: Transfer Order

25 MW solar plant set up in Singrauli district

25 MW solar plant set up in Singrauli district