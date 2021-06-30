Bhopal: Exemption to journos at toll plaza under process

BHOPAL: Public Works Minister Gopal Bhargava has said that the process of providing exemption to journalists accredited by the Public Relations Department at toll plazas of Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation under Public Works Department is underway.

The Managing Director, Shashank Mishra added that this facility is being provided to journalists holding accreditation cards issued by the Public Relations Department in the category of exemption on all toll plazas under MPRDC.

He added that the toll plazas on which the FASTag facility is available, the journalist have to register on the plaza only for once and his card number and the vehicle number will be integrated in the FASTag facility.

If the plaza refused to provide the facility a complaint can be made to the head office.