Bhopal: Excavations unearth 40 ancient temples in Madhya Pradesh

Temple after scientific debris clearance Siddheshwar in Khandwa district | FP Pics

Ancient Shiva temple during scientific debris clearance at Mahakal Temple Complex in Ujjain |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Excavations by Madhya Pradesh Directorate of Archaeology, Archives and Museum have unearthed 40 ancient temples in the different districts of the state

They include 24 temples in Ashapuri (Raisen), 10 in Devbadla (Sehore), 4 temples in Dhawala (Raisen ), 2 temples in Omkareshwar (Khandwa ), 2 temples in Richhawar (Raisen ), 1 temple in Samol (Jhabua), 1 temple in Rajapura (Ratlam).

The temples were uncovered during scientific debris clearance work. The remains of 22 kothis also came to light during debris clearance in Orchha in Niwari district, which have conserved in-situ by using same material. The temples belong to Gupta, Pratihara, Parmar and Chandela period whereas kothis of Orchha belong to 17th century.

Archeologist Ramesh Kumar Yadav said that Directorate conducted village-to-village survey in the state. During surveys, important archaeological sites were identified. Impressive and gigantic temples were destroyed due to past human vandalism and natural calamities. These temples were found either buried under the soil or in form of ruined mounds.

Then, an action plan was prepared to reconstruct them in their original form, Yadav said. Some photographs of the temples found during scientific debris clearance work have been displayed at an exhibition, Naveen Uplabdhiyan (new achievements) at the State Museum to mark World Heritage Day. Photographs of temples, whose reconstruction is underway, have also been displayed. Among them Devbadla, Mahakal temple complex Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Ashapuri, Samohi, Rajapura, Salaiya are prominent.

The aim restoration of temples is to save for posterity. “It is to inform people about glorious tradition, art and architecture of Indian culture, ancient history and to encourage youths for new research,” Yadav added. The exhibition will remain open till April 25.