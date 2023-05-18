Bhopal: Ex-minister Babbu fears for his life

Harendrajeet Singh Babbu |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Another former minister Harendrajeet Singh Babbu has opened a front against the BJP after Deepak Joshi.

Babbu alleged that a few people in the BJP might kill him, and that it was the party men who had defeated him in the 2018 assembly election.

According to him, since Union Home Minister Amit Shah appreciated him during his trip to Jabalpur 2018, he had to face the consequences. After Shah’s visit, all the BJP leaders ensured his defeat in the election.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan are doing a lot of work, but a few leaders have tarnished the party’s image, he said. After making the statement, he reached the BJP office late in the evening and met the party leaders.

According to sources, Babbu has been to keep away from making any statement against the party.