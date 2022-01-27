Bhopal: Ex-CM offers gau mutra, Ganga jal and Mirchi Baba ends fast

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mirchi Baba who was on hunger strike for last seven days demanding protection of cows ended his fast after former chief minister Kamal Nath offered him gau mutra and Ganga jal on Wednesday afternoon.

Miffed with the deaths of dozens of cows in Chhatarpur and Rewa district, Mirchi Baba, who was earlier granted status of a minister by BJP led-government, was on hunger strike at his house in Minal Residency here.

Even after four days of his hunger strike, when no one from the government approached him, Baba marched towards chief minister's house to raise concern but he was stopped by police mid-way. Since then, he was sitting on hunger strike at his home.

When Baba's condition deteriorated, PCC chief Kamal Nath visited him at Minal Residency and requested him to end fast. Baba then ended his hunger strike after Kamal Nath offered gau mutra (cow urine) and Ganga jal to him.

After ending the fast, Baba said that the work done by 15-month-long Congress government was noteworthy. The Congress government had made 1,000 cowsheds, raised daily fodder allowance from Rs 5 to 20 a day and also increased budget for protection of cows. But when BJP government returned to power, they just approved Rs 11 crore for over 2 lakh cows.

In reply to Baba, PCC Chief Kamal Nath assured that if they are voted to power in 2023, they will continue the welfare scheme for cows.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 10:48 AM IST