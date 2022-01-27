Bhopal: Schools may remain closed after Jan 31, says minister

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): School education minister Inder Singh Parmar on Wednesday said that schools will remain closed in view of rising COVID cases.

The state government had recently ordered to close the schools till January 31 in view of third wave, which is likely to impact children more. But after the minister’s comment, it seems that the schools will remain closed even after January 31.

Parmar made this comment while talking to media following the Republic Day programme in Betul district. “I don’t feel it is the right time to open schools. A high-level meeting will be held before January 31 to finally decide on reopening of the school,” said Parmar on Wednesday.

Parmar also elaborated that the schools' infrastructure was not sufficient to cater to the entire student population with online mode of teaching. “Online education is a temporary set up, which cannot be relied upon,” warned Parmar. He advised teachers to visit as many students at their homes and guide them with their studies.

