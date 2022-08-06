Bhopal: EOW raid on MP power company assistant engineer unearths six bungalows, 12 plots worth crores

Madhya Pradesh East Zone Electricity Distribution Company's assistant engineer Dayashankar Prajapati's house. | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offences Wing (EOW) raided Madhya Pradesh East Zone Electricity Distribution Company's the assistant engineer Dayashankar Prajapati on Friday. In the raid, 280 percent more assets than known income of Dayashankar Prajapati were unearthed.

Case has been registered against Prajapati under Sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) Prevention of Corruption Act, according to EOW officials.

According to EOW's the preliminary investigation, assistant engineer Dayashankar Prajapati owns four luxurious houses were built in Balaghat. All these bungalows are in areas 2880 square feet, 3360square feet, and two bunglows in 2560 square feet. Similarly, two houses are in ward number 22 of Balaghat in 2100 square feet each.

Five plots are in village Budhi of 0 .542 hectare, 0.123 hectare, 0.024 hectare, 0.036 hectare, 0.022 hectare areas. A plot of 0.405 hectare area is in village Garra. A plot of 2250 square feet is in village Gaikhuri. Five plots of area 2790 square feet, 2700 square feet, 0.169 hectare, 0.108 hectare, 0.147 hectare are in Mauza, Balaghat.

Prajapati also own two bikes and one car have been found.

The team of Jabalpur EOW carried out search in Balaghat. The EOW raided the house of the Assistant Engineer in the Madhya Pradesh East Zone Electricity Distribution Company in the early hours. In the investigation, disproportionate assets were disclosed with Dayashankar Prajapati, assistant engineer of East Zone Electricity Distribution Company.

The EOW found evidence of having acquired about 280 per cent more assets than the income received from statutory sources during the period of service.