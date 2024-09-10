Bhopal: EOW Gets Nod For Prosecuting Former E-In-C Of WRD Choube, EE Jain

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has given its nod to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) to prosecute the retired engineer-in-chief of Water Resources Department (WRD) MG Choube and retired executive engineer (EE) Shikhar Chand Jain. A decision on the issue was taken after 11 years. The then executive engineer of WRD did not get the documents of a tender of contractor Santosh Mishra physically verified.

The tender was for construction of a pond at Hansapur in Dindori in 2008. After a complaint about it was lodged, an inquiry was set up. In the probe, it was revealed that the experience certificate, issued by the Rural Engineering Services in Jabalpur and used by the contractor, was bogus.

The contractor also used a certificate issued by the then executive engineer Choube. This certificate, too, had several errors, besides there were some irregularities in the pond constructed in Rewa. EOW registered a case saying that although the contractors not eligible, they were given work.

When EOW demanded permission for prosecuting these officers, WRD did not consider these two officers guilty of committing any irregularities. Nevertheless, when the files were sent to the legal cell for opinion, they found these officials guilty of committing irregularities.

On the basis of the opinion of the legal cell, the government allowed EOW to prepare challans against the duo. When Choube was E-in-C he hogged the limelight for getting extension of services again and again. He was considered close to the then Principal Secretary of WRD.