Bhopal: EOW books five contractors for selling liquor above MSP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing has registered the case against the five liquor contractors of Jabalpur, for selling the liquor over and above the maximum sale price, here on Tuesday. There were reports of liquor being sold on high price but excise department overlooked it. Taking note of the matter, EOW asked the district industry and commerce department and the regional directorate of civic body Jabalpur to send their gazette officers for the investigation.

The assistant manager of DIC Megha Pathak and assistant engineer Dinesh Kumar Pandey of civic body visited different liquor shops and bought whiskey of particular brand. They got the bottle for Rs 2,280, while the MSP mentioned was Rs 2,149. In the other shop it was sold at Rs 2,275. The officials collected the evidence and handed it over to EOW officials. The EOW has registered the case under section 120,420 of IPC against the five traders including Akarsh Jaiswal, Maa Narmada Associates, Sandeep Yadav, Narendra Kumar Rajak and Aman Jaiswal. Further investigations are underway.