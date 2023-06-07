Bhopal: Man held for raping 10-year-old girl

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Kolar police have arrested a 65-year-old man on charges of raping a minor girl in the city in the wee hours on Monday, the police said.

Station house officer (SHO) of Kolar police station Jai Singh said that the accused was girl’s neighbour. On Monday at about 6 am, the girl had gone to the house of the accused identified as Ramswaroop Balmik (65) to ask for a glass of drinking water.

Balmik asked her to come inside the house. No sooner did the girl enter the house, Balmik forcibly took her to his room and allegedly raped her. He also threatened her with dire consequences, if she dared to reveal about the same to anyone.

The girl then went to her house. Later that day, when she began crying in front of her parents and complained of pain in her private parts, her parents counselled her. Following this, she narrated her ordeal to her parents.

The parents of the girl, who work as ragpickers, approached the Kolar police and lodged a complaint against the accused. The police swiftly arrested Balmik under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.