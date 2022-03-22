Bhopal: Entertainment is not sole objective of theatre, says Nitish Bharadwaj

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Film and TV actor Dr Nitish Bharadwaj has said that entertainment is not a sole objective of theatre. Theatre transports the audience from one world into another and the actors, thus, create a new world, he adds.

Bharadwaj was speaking on the inaugural day of a three-day Inter-Campus Sanskrit Drama Festival at the Academy of Administration in the city on Tuesday. Central Sanskrit University, Bhopal, has organised the drama fest.

Bharadwaj was chief guest in the event. He also threw light on the importance of Sanskrit language. “Sanskrit connects all the languages,” he said.

Vice-Chancellor of Maharshi Panini Sanskrit and Vaidik University, Ujjain, Prof C.G. Vijaykumar was the guest of honour while the vice-chancellor of Central Sanskrit University. Prof Shrinivasa Varakhedi chaired the event.

Prof Varakhedi said association of Sanskrit with creative expressions would ensure the growth of Indian culture. He said that the University has decided to organise the drama festival, based on the Indian freedom struggle, to promote patriotism among the participants and the audience. Prof Sarvanarayan Vyas, director of the Lucknow Campus, proposed a vote of thanks.

Prof J. Bhanumurthy, director of the Bhopal Campus said the cultural diversity of India would be on display at the fest. Prof. Ramakant Pandey talked about the plays to be staged as part of the fest.

Besides, the glimpses of the plays to be staged at the fest were presented under ‘Purvarang’. Four plays will be staged on the inaugural day, including. Swatrantyashauryam by Shri Ranvir Parisar, Jammu, Mewarpratap (Acts 1-3) by Shri Ved Vyas Campus, Himachal Pradesh, Mewarpratap (Acts 4-6) by Lucknow campus, Givarnavijay by Guruvayur Campus, Kerala. A total of 11 plays will be staged at the fest.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 03:58 PM IST