Bhopal: Ashoka Garden road rage; complaint filed against people behind malicious videos

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bajrang Dal and VHP activists have filed a complaint demanding action against a teenager allegedly spreading malicious messages on social media to create communal disharmony in Ashoka Garden area.

Clashes erupted in the Ashoka garden area on Saturday night after a girl’s scooter was hit by two boys driving a car. The Ashoka garden police station in-charge Alok Shrivastava told Free Press that the police have arrested the five accused. Two of the accused Gourav Kushwaha and Abhishek Kushwaha were sent to jail on Sunday. On Sunday night the leaders of both Hindu and Muslim communities had attend peace committee meeting.

The office bearer of Bajrang Dal Abhishek Raj Singh Rajput and other members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad have filed a complaint accusing the girl of posting malicious messages in connection with the incident. The police station in-charge said that a complaint has been accepted and a case will be registered after varying the allegations. The activists said they would stage demonstrations if police fail to take any action on their complaint.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 09:51 AM IST