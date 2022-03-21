Bhopal: Selected OBC teachers tonsure head, allege discrimination in appointments

Bhopal(Madhya Pradhya): Several candidates from OBC (Other Backward Class) category, selected as teachers but waiting for joining letters, protested at the directorate of school education on Monday and demanded joining letters.

Several selected teachers tonsured during the protest while others kept shouting slogans demanding that they should be given joining letters immediately.

“As many as 15,000 posts were reserved for the candidates from OBC category implementing 27% reservation. However, when the list of the appointment letters started releasing, OBC candidates were not called,” alleged a selected teacher candidate, wishing not to be named.

“Our names appeared in the merit list and our documents were verified by the department as per the rules. As many as 8,292 candidates were issued appointment and joining letters in October 2021,” said another candidate.

Selected teachers stage protest at DPI in Bhopal on Monday. | FP

In this process, reservation of 27% was applied to eleven subjects but it was denied to the higher secondary teachers in five subjects and in two subjects for middle school teachers. They were given 14% reservation while 13% appointments were kept on hold by the school education department.

The agitating candidates said that there was no order from any court to hold appointments on 13% posts. There was no written order from any official of the school education department either, said candidates.

Now the school education department is not answering the questions raised by the selected candidates but is not issuing the appointment orders too, said candidates.

