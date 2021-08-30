Bhopal: Engineer gave sleeping pills to kids before slitting their throat, say Misrod police

Bhopal: Civil engineer Ravi Thackerey, who killed his son and tried to kill his wife and daughter before committing suicide in Bhopal on Saturday morning had given sedatives to his children before slitting their throat. This was said by his wife Ranjana while narrating the horrific incident to Misrod police on Monday, said the police.

While Ravi’s son Chirag died on the spot, his daughter Gunjan is hospitalised in Hamidia hospital in a critical condition. Gunjan could survive the attack as tiles cutting machine that Ravi allegedly used to slit her throat stopped functioning midway after the power supply was snapped. Ravi gave poison to his wife and consumed poison too to end his life.

Ranjana who rushed out of the house screaming and shouting for help is also hospitalised in Hamidia Hospital.

Police station in-charge of Misrod, Niranjan Sharma told Free Press that Ravi Thackeray (50) with his family- wife Ranjana (45), son Chirag (16) and daughter Gunjan (14) resided in Sahara Estate in Misrod area.

Sharma added that in her statement to the police Ranjana said that on Friday night, Ravi mixed sleeping pills with food of their son and daughter.

Later at 2 am on Saturday they both (Ravi and Ranjana) drank some poison brought by Ravi. After drinking poison Ravi headed towards the room of their children along with the tiles cutter.

Meanwhile, Ranjana started losing consciousness under the impact of poison.

As Chirag was under effect of sedative he could never come to know what was happening to him, she added to the police.

After killing Chirag, Ravi headed towards Gunjan and as soon as he tried to slit her throat the power supply went off. Hence, she survived with some deep injuries on her throat.

Sharma told Free Press that Gunjan’s condition was still critical. Hence, the investigating officer would be going to the hospital again to register the statement of Gunjan.

During the investigations it also came in light that both Ravi and Ranjana were taking treatment for depression from different hospitals of Bhopal and Maharashtra.

The SHO added a case under sections of 302 of the IPC had been registered against Ravi and the investigation was still going on.

