Bhopal: Such people shouldn’t find place on earth, but our hands are tied, says Narottam

Bhopal: Speaking on Neemuch and Rewa incidents home minister Narottam Mishra said on Monday that perpetrators of such crimes were mentally pervert and “Our hands are tied by the law. Otherwise, such people shouldn’t have any place on earth’. Notably, a tribal man was allegedly tied to a truck and dragged to death on the road in Neemuch on suspicion of involvement in a theft. State Congress president Kamal Nath has formed a committee to look into the incident while visiting the district.

Talking to journalists, the home minister said, “In Datia, Congress district president’s sons killed a member of minority community. Will Nath form a committee on this also? Congress indulges in mean politics. We all condemn such incidents in strongest words, which took place in Neemuch and Rewa.”The minister said, “Police have arrested the accused in connection with Neemuch and Rewa incidents. Properties of the accused were demolished too. No one will be spared.”Speaking on Indore bangle seller beating incident, the home minister said a man who led the protest and circulated inflammatory messages after the incident was linked with Pakistan through social media. Police were looking into it. He said Altamash Khan who was arrested in connection with the protest was associated with Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, August 30, 2021, 10:48 PM IST