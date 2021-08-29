Bhopal: Engineer’s murder, suicide act similar to Indore incident

Bhopal: A 55-year-old civil engineer’s act of making an attempt on life of his wife and children before killing himself is similar to crime committed by a software engineer who was jobless and suffering from depression.

The 55-year-old engineer Ravi Thackrey, a resident of Sahara Estate in Bhopal, who lost his job in June this year, slit throat of his son Chirag, 16, and daughter Gunjan, 14, before trying to kill his wife by giving her poison and killing himself by consuming poison. Chirag died on spot while Gunjan is battling for life in Hamidia Hospital. Ranjana too has been hospitalised.

Thackrey has blamed his poor financial condition in the suicide note, which drove him to take the drastic step, said police.

In September 2019, jobless software engineer Abhishek Saxena, 45, took his family members to a resort on the outskirts of Indore where he allegedly gave poison mixed in soft drink to his children - 14-year-old twins - son Advit and daughter Ananya - before he and his wife Preeti Saxena, 42, took the poison to end their lives, according to police.

Saxena along with his family including his 82-year-old mother had shifted to Indore from Delhi six years back. The family lived in a rented accommodation in Indore.

According to police, Saxena worked with a private company. When he lost his job that offered annual package of Rs 18 lakh, he owed debt of Rs 1 crore. He and his wife tried online trading but failed in their ventures. He had no money to pay rent and fees of his children who studied in a reputed school.

As per Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, the unemployment rate in India was 7.9% as on August 27, 2021. The same in urban areas was 9.6% and in rural areas 7.2% based on 30-day average.

According to Centre for Economic Data and Analysis, unemployment rate in India rose to its highest level since 1991 during 2020 caused by coronavirus pandemic.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Academics take a dig at PEB for not plugging loopholes in exams

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 12:04 AM IST