Bhopal: Academics take a dig at PEB for not plugging loopholes in exams

Bhopal: Academics have said that Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB), earlier known as Vyapam (Vyavasayik Pariksha Mandal), did not plug loopholes in its working regarding holding recruitment or examinations, which led to question paper leaks and ruining careers of lakhs of students.

State government cancelled three recruitment tests conducted by MPPEB after a probe confirmed paper leak in these tests. The three tests that have been cancelled include those for recruitment of senior agriculture extension officers, rural agriculture extension officers and nurses respectively.

Calling the revelation as Vyapam part-2 after infamous series of scams related to entrance and recruitment tests by MPPEB came to light in year 2013, former chief minister Kamal Nath demanded a CBI probe into the matter. Nath criticised government for handing over investigation to cyber cell saying that MP State Electronics Development Corporation (SEDC) already took much time. If state government intention is clear, it should hand over probe to CBI, Nath added.

Ten recruitment tests conducted in 2020-21 were probed after large scale complaints and allegations of paper leak were found for the aforementioned three tests. The results of these tests were held back and now the tests have been cancelled after the probe by the MP State Electronics Development Corporation (SEDC).

No learning

Dr Rajesh Sharma, chairman of Ravindra College, said, “Vyapam is not learning from its past mistake even after multi-crore admission and recruitment scam, which CBI is investigating. Questions papers still leak out leading to cancellation of recruitment examinations.”

Negative message

Dharmendra Raghuvanshi, director of Truba Group of Institutes, said, “Vyapam’s laxity regarding conducting recruitment and admission examinations give negative message in the country where students of Madhya Pradesh are not given due importance. Secondly, candidates who become overage, suffer a lot in case of cancellation of recruitment examinations.”

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 11:58 PM IST