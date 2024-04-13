Bhopal Emerges As Drug Traffic Hub, 500 Kg Cannabis Seized Last Year

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal seems to be emerging as the top hotspot for various drug peddlers, as the figures released by the city crime branch to Free Press reveal that as much as 500 kg of cannabis drugs were seized in the city last year. The seized consignments, as claimed by the top officials of the crime branch, amounted close to Rs 1.2 crore.

The drug peddlers continued with their activity in the city even though the model code of conduct was in force across the state from October to December 2023, in wake of the Assembly elections.

The crime branch officials went on to say that almost 220 kg of cannabis was seized from the possession of all the arrested accused in 2022, which was valued at approximately Rs 80 lakh. The figure was even less in 2021, owing to the COVID-19 induced lockdown for three months of the year, and 180 kg of the psychotropic substance were seized back then.

The crime branch officials said that lately, hefty contrabands of cannabis are making their way to Bhopal through the road route, predominantly by means of trucks or luxury vehicles. They are then handed over to the peddlers of the adjoining towns such as Vidisha, Ganj Basoda, Raisen, Sehore and Sanchi.

Involvement of women in crime up: SHO

Crime branch police station house officer (SHO) Ashok Maravi told Free Press that lately, the involvement of women in supplying or selling cannabis and other psychotropic substances has risen. A majority of such women are residing in slum areas; their husbands have either died, or they have got separated. The top drug peddlers deploy women for drug distribution, as they are the least suspicious ones in such cases, said the SHO.

Hotspots in city

Officials in the Bhopal crime branch, requesting anonymity, told Free Press that several new areas of the city have emerged as hot-spots of cannabis distribution, which include Nishatpura, Bhopal junction railway station, Bhanpura, Mangalwara and Itwara. They added that the cannabis demand has been growing among school-going children and daily wage labourers.

Year Qt Rs

2023 500 kg 1.2 cr

2022 220 kg 80 Lakh

2021 180 kg -