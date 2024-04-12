Bhopal: Smartwatch Helps Cops Nab Accused In ₹50L Burglary

Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A stolen smartwatch helped police in nabbing five accused, including a minor house help, involved in the Rs 50 lakh robbery in Shahpura on Monday night.

The Chunabhatti police traced the location of the smartwatch and learnt that the last location was Rehti in Sehore district. They hightailed it to the spot and nabbed the accused.

The clever move came from Dr Anshul Singh, daughter of the head of the victim's family, Gyanendra Singh Parihar. After Parihar and his family came home and discovered the burglary, they swiftly informed the police of the incident. As told to Free Press by Chunabhatti police station house officer (SHO) Bhupendra Kaul Sandhu, the next day, when all the family members were trying to evaluate all the booty that had been stolen, Dr Anshul discovered that her smartwatch had also been missing. Realising that it had been stolen by the accused, she eventually downloaded the application of the company to which the watch belonged.

As she checked on the app about the watch’s location, it showed Rehti as the last location. She promptly informed the police about the same, who sent a team to Rehti. Two accused named Santosh Kumar Jangde and Sonu Ahirwar were nabbed from there, who spilled the beans about their accomplices.

Accused except minor remanded in police custody

As of Thursday, all the accused, excluding the minor boy, involved in the crime were produced in the court, who have been sent to police custody till April 14, said Additional DCP of Zone-4 of the city, Malkeet Singh. He added that the minor has been sent to the correction home.