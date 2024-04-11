Bhopal Power Cut Plan April 12: Power To Remain Disrupted In Bhawani Dham, Misrod Town & More; Check Full List Below |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state electricity board has announced the schedule of power outage in various parts of Bhopal on Sunday. Power in Bhopal city will be cut for 4-5 hours in different areas on April 12. The power disruptions are necessary for the maintenance work going on in the city.

The schedule is as follows:

Area: Bhawani Dham, Indus Park, Muskan Parishar, Santoshi Vihar and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Krishi Sansthan, Sakshi Dhaba, Kerwa Dam and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 05:00 Pm

Area: Misrod Town, Sheetal Height, Sai Park, Nirmal Estate, Koushal Nagar and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

It is recommended that Bhopal locals get ready for a brief power outage on April 10. The power cut is scheduled for maintenance work. Residents should use this time to make the necessary preparations so they can deal with the brief interruption in power supply during the designated hours.

Residents can get help by getting in touch with the local electrical authority if they have any questions or concerns about the schedule for power outages.