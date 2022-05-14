Bhopal: Electric vehicle owners told to get separate power connection, violators to be penalised

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Those using electric vehicles will be required to have a separate electricity connection to charge the vehicles, as per an official release.

As per the release, under sub-section 2 of Section 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003, action will be taken by seizing the e-rickshaw/vehicle and related equipment for charging if such vehicles are charged through electricity connections meant for domestic, agricultural or other purposes.

Principal Secretary, Energy, Sanjay Dubey said those using electric vehicles would use electricity through separate meters at the rates fixed by Madhya Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission.

Connections will be given quickly in appropriate category for charging vehicles. He said a strict action would be taken against people charging their electric vehicles by bypassing the meter or stealing electricity.

It is worth mentioning that the Madhya Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission has introduced separate rates of electricity for the charging of electric vehicles.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 01:13 AM IST