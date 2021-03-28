Bhopal: Election Commission calls chief secretary, senior official again over black money case

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Election Commission has again called chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains and additional chief secretary of home department Rajesh Rajora in connection with the black money in elections.

Both of them have to appear before the commission on April 1. Earlier, the date to appear before the commission was March 25, but it was extended to April 1.

The commission had called them to its office on January 5 and sought an action-taken report. In a letter to the chief electoral officer, the commission had asked the government to take action on black money used in elections. The letter was written on the ground of I-T raids on various places in the state.

The commission has asked the government to take action, especially against four police officers. They included three officers of IPS cadre and one of SPS cadre.

When the commission called the two officers on January 5, it told both of them to take strict action against the four officers. Both the officers were told to take action within 15 days of the meeting and reply back to the commission.

After that, the government issued charge-sheets to those four officers and sought an explanation from them. SPS officer Arun Mishra got a stay on the matter.

The commission has told the government to register an FIR against the four officers and take action against them. The government has handed over the case to the Economic Offences Wing after getting directives from the commission.

The probe agency has registered a preliminary enquiry (PE). For further probe into the case, the agency has sought original documents from the income-tax department.

As the agency has yet to receive those documents, the inquiry into the case has not progressed. The annexure, attached to the I-T report and sent to the government through the chief electoral officer, do not have anybody’s signature.

Apart from that, there was a reference to digital evidence in the income-tax appraisal report. The probe agency also sought that evidence from the income-tax department.