West Bengal Assembly polls 2021: Election Commission now transfers 7 IPS, IAS officers

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) transferred seven IAS and IPS officers in West Bengal ahead of the Assembly polls including Jhargram DM Ayesha Rani, who has been replaced by Joyeshi Dasgupta. Other officers include SP Jhargram and Cooch Behar, Kolkata Police DC South, and ADG of West Bengal Police. The ASP of Diamond Harbour was also transferred.

ADG West zone Sanjay Singh is replaced by Rajesh Kumar, SP Diamond Harbour Avijit Banerjee has been replaced by Arijit Sinha, SP Cooch Behar K Kannan has been replaced by Debashish Dhar and DCP South Kolkata Sudhir Neelkantha has been replaced by Akash Magharia.

The ECI has barred these officers from being given any election-related responsibilities.

Earlier, the commission had removed Surajit Kar Purkayastha from the post of state security advisor of West Bengal. The ECI also abolished the post.

Meanwhile, special police observer Vivek Dube will visit Cooch Behar to investigate the death of the BJP cadre Amit Sarkar.

BJP West Bengal observer Kailash Vijaywargiya who visited Cooch Behar to pay last respect to the deceased BJP cadre said that the saffron camp will definitely punish the culprits who are responsible for the deaths of over 130 BJP cadres.

Meanwhile, soon after the development, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while addressing a public rally said that the BJP fearing defeat in the upcoming polls is changing the IPS and IAS officers.

“The BJP knows that they can never win West Bengal. This state will not be ruled by any outsider. Fearing defeat they (BJP) are transferring IPS and IAS officers and replacing them with those who are close to the BJP,” claimed the TMC supremo urging all her polling agents to keep a strict vigil on the EVM machines during the elections.