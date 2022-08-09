Bhopal: Elderly woman, two minor girls die after consuming ‘Charota Bhaji’

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An 85-year-old tribal woman and two minor girls died due to food poisoning after they consumed “Charota Bhaji” (Cassia tora), a medicinal plant in Singrauli district. The woman and the girls had complained of vomiting and loose motion and they died within a span of 2 days, said the health department.

The deceased have been identified as Maharjia Baiga (85), Phulwa Devi (16) and Swarna Kali (16). Deaths were reported in Gadwar of Bagdara area under Chitrangi Community Health Centre of Singrauli.

Dr NK Jain, CMHO, confirmed that three died due to vomiting in the village. Later a health camp was organised and a team of doctors checked the health of villagers. Even potable water was checked to ascertain the cause of the three deaths in the village.” Health of more than 60 people was checked and they also underwent Malaria tests.

Dr Yashwant Singh, Dr Son Kumar, Dr Harishankar Vaish along with Pharmacist, ASHA worker, Anganwadi worker and health staff were deployed.

The doctors came to the conclusion that three had consumed “Charota Bhaji” following which their health deteriorated and they died of food poisoning. Potable water was also tested and bleaching powder was sprinkled in the wells. No other villagers complained of illness.

The said medicinal plant is used for curing skin problems like ringworm, leprosy, skin infections, etc. Apart from that it is also used for treating liver disorders.

35 people were taken ill after drinking contaminated water. As many as 35 people were hospitalised after drinking contaminated water in Kurwari, of Vidisha district. CMHO Dr AK Upadhyaya said, “ People use hand pump water installed near a pit. Garbage was dumped near the pit so because of the rain it must have contaminated the underground water. All the people are now fine, he added.