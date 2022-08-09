Bhopal: ‘Adivasis need to save their jal-jangal-Zameen’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Adivasis need to save their jal, jangal, Zameen and language, said Rtd. General Manager of BHEL Bhopal, RK Singh.

“Stay connected with your roots,” he added. Singh also threw light on how the Adivasi society can become ‘Atmanirbhar.

He was speaking at an event at Manas Bhawan in the city on Tuesday. Gondwana Matrishakti Tribal Foundation, Aadim Samuday Employees’ Welfare BHEL, Bhopal, Adivasi Seva Mandal, Anusuchit Janjati Sevanivrit Employees Welfare Association, GSU ​​District Unit, Bhopal had organised the event to mark the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples.

“The Role of Indigenous Women in the Preservation and Transmission of Traditional Knowledge” is the theme of the Day this year.

Founder and patron of Gondwana Matrishakti Tribal Foundation-Rampyari Madavi said that if the Adivasis will work hard, nothing can stop them from succeeding

Besides the seminar, a rally was taken out from the Upper Lake to Manas Bhawan via Kamlapati Park. Gondi litterateur Sushila Dhurve was the chief guest.

Executive director of Industries Department, CS Dhurve, Chief Executive Officer of Bhopal Development Authority Buddhesh Vaidh, president of Adivasi Sewa Mandal Dilip Singh Markam, and Hindi Officer, DRM Office, Bhopal, Santosh Merskole were present. Jaipal Singh Kadope and Rajni Maravi conducted the event.

