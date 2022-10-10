Bhopal: Elderly man duped of Rs 73 lakh in land deal

Bhopal: Man duped of Rs 75 lakh in land deal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two tribal brothers and three middlemen duped an elderly man of Rs 75 lakh in the name of selling land. Kolar police have registered the case and arrested two middlemen, police said on Monday.

Police station incharge Chandrakant Patel told Free Press that a complaint was lodged by Shashi Shankar Mishra, resident of Chunabhatti. He told police that he had given Rs 73 lakh to owners Ghanshyam and Jeetmal Dhurve to purchase their land. The three middlemen Narayan Meena, Bachan Singh and Bhagwan Singh had helped to ink the deal.

Mishra gave Rs 70 lakh in 2019. A sum of Rs 3 lakh was given to three middlemen.

The police added that the five took a long time to take the permission from the collector to sell the land as it belonged to tribals. The police came to know that the three had secretly sold the same land to other person taking more money.

When Mishra did not get his money back after repeated efforts, he lodged complaint with police who registered the case under Sections 420 and 34 of IPC on Sunday. The police have arrested two middlemen. Search is on for other accused.