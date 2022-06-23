Goa: Porvorim police register case against 6 in land deal | Unsplash

Porvorim police have registered a cheating case against six persons on charges of fraudulently transferring land rights and selling off the property.

The complainant, Jeromino D’Souza of Socorro, had filed a complaint with Porvorim Police, stating that an area of 5,000 sq mtrs of land was in the name of his deceased parents. There was some similarity in the names of the deceased parents of the complainant and the parents of two accused.

Taking advantage of this similarity in the names, the accused are alleged to have prepared papers of the land and submitted them to the government office. There later developed plots and sold them.

On receipt of the complaint, Porvorim police registered the offence under Sections 465, 468, 471, 419 and 420 (34) of IPC. Sub Police Inspector Pramila Fernandes is investigating the case under the guidance of Police Inspector Anant Gaonkar.