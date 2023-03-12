Bhopal: Efforts to locate healthy tigress for Madhav Park proves futile

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The efforts to look for a suitable tigress for translocation to Madhav National Park (Shivpuri district) continued in Panna Tiger Reserve on Saturday. The officials are looking for a healthy tigress, which can be shifted to Madhav Park.

Elephants were used to search the tigress but it could not be spotted till filing of this report.

Panna Tiger Reserve veterinarian Dr SK Gupta said efforts continued till 3 pm but tigress could not be spotted. “In the wild, it sometimes becomes difficult to find animal as they move in open,” he added.

Notably, three big cats were supposed to be released in Madhav National Park. One tiger from Satpura Tiger Reserve, one tigress each from Bandhavgarh National Park and Panna National Park were supposed to be transported to Madhav National Park.

However, only a tiger and a tigress from Satpura and Bandhavgarh could be shifted to Madhav National Park where they were released by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday.

