e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Efforts to locate healthy tigress for Madhav Park proves futile

Bhopal: Efforts to locate healthy tigress for Madhav Park proves futile

Elephants were used to search the tigress but it could not be spotted till filing of this report.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, March 12, 2023, 12:08 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The efforts to look for a suitable tigress for translocation to Madhav National Park (Shivpuri district) continued in Panna Tiger Reserve on Saturday. The officials are looking for a healthy tigress, which can be shifted to Madhav Park.

Elephants were used to search the tigress but it could not be spotted till filing of this report.

Panna Tiger Reserve veterinarian Dr SK Gupta said efforts continued till 3 pm but tigress could not be spotted. “In the wild, it sometimes becomes difficult to find animal as they move in open,” he added.

Notably, three big cats were supposed to be released in Madhav National Park. One tiger from Satpura Tiger Reserve, one tigress each from Bandhavgarh National Park and Panna National Park were supposed to be transported to Madhav National Park.

However, only a tiger and a tigress from Satpura and Bandhavgarh could be shifted to Madhav National Park where they were released by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday.

Read Also
50 sanitary napkin vending machines installed in AIIMS Bhopal
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Five women from state feted with 'Ahilya Samman, 2023'

Bhopal: Five women from state feted with 'Ahilya Samman, 2023'

Madhya Pradesh: No H3N2 influenza case in state, says Health commissioner

Madhya Pradesh: No H3N2 influenza case in state, says Health commissioner

Drink driving case: Uma asks cops to give fist blow to BJP leader’s son

Drink driving case: Uma asks cops to give fist blow to BJP leader’s son

Bhopal: Raj Bhawan, CMO monitor tribal welfare schemes

Bhopal: Raj Bhawan, CMO monitor tribal welfare schemes

Bhopal: Crime Branch books retired IAS officer for forgery

Bhopal: Crime Branch books retired IAS officer for forgery