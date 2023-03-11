e-Paper Get App
50 sanitary napkin vending machines installed in AIIMS Bhopal

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, March 11, 2023, 04:48 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 50 sanitary napkin vending machines are installed at AIIMS, Bhopal. At AIIMS Hospital, sanitary napkin vending machines have been installed for female patients and their accompanying female attendants at various places in the female washrooms of the hospital, according to AIIMS officials.

Through this machine, any woman or girl can get sanitary napkins for free by pressing a red button, and the beneficiary gets one napkin instantly. These napkin dispensers have been installed in the female washrooms of the hospital so that the woman does not have any inconvenience or hesitation in getting the sanitary napkin. Along with the hospital, it has also been installed in the nursing college, nursing hostel, Karuna Dham, PG Transit hostel, UG Hostel, Ortho Ward-II, and MBBS hostel, etc.

