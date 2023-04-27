Bhopal: Efforts begin to bring online gambling under Gambling Act

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A task force, headed by Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department to stop online gambling, held its first meeting at Mantralay on Thursday.

The first draft to bring the online gambling under the Gambling Act was prepared at the meeting.

To stop online speculation, the government plans to bring the new Public Gambling Act.

The provisions against the online gambling were included in the draft.

The task force is going to hold the second and the last meeting on May 4 to prepare the final draft for sending it to the government.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the government would stop online gambling, so it is being changed into Gambling Act.

The task force will send its report to the Chief Minister on May 15. The task force comprises Principal Secretary (law), director of public prosecution, secretary (home), ADG (CID) and managing director of State Electronics Development Corporation.

It was also discussed at the meeting that those provisions which can help the government stop online gambling should also be implemented.

Many online gambling servers are not available in India, so the task force discussed how to stop the menace of online gambling.

Three states have already brought online gambling under the Gambling Act.

Nevertheless, there are some legal problems in the act made in those states.

The task force in MP will prepare its reports considering all those aspects.