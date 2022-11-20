Bhopal: ‘Educate child according to his or her skill’

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bharat Bairagi, chairman of Maharishi Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan, Madhya Pradesh, has said that discussions held during three-day conference of Council of Boards of Education (COBSE) will benefit field of education.

He was speaking on the concluding day of three-day 51st Annual Conference of Council of Boards of School Education at Hotel Palash Residency in the city on Saturday. MP State Open School Education Board and Maharishi Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan had organised the event.

He said that education should be given according to interest of the children and education policy should be made accordingly. “By making radical changes in education, we should make the child a capable citizen. This will create a sense of harmony in India and it will empower the society,” he said.

Asano Sikose, president of COBSE and chairman of Nagaland Education Board, said that the discussions and decisions taken at the 51st annual conference will be implemented soon. General Secretary MC Sharma said that the conclusion of online and offline discussion on education policy will soon be sent to all open boards of their states for further action.

Besides, a photo magazine was released at the conference.