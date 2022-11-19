Bhopal: Success lies in performing duty with sense of service, says Governor Mangubhai Patel

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel has said that success lies in performing one’s duty with a sense of service. One should remember the convocation oath throughout the year. He was addressing the convocation at Bhabha College of Dental Sciences on Saturday.

He said that oral health was important. He said that the most important duty of the doctor was to make the patient physically and mentally fit.

The Governor laid stress on continuous study, research along with the work of treating the disease. “Along with treatment, it is the responsibility of doctor to give proper counselling regarding diagnosis and disease control. Efforts to prevent diseases are more effective than treating the disease,” he added.