Bhopal: Edible oil prices up 64%, pulse rates unchanged

BHOPAL: Edible oil prices have increased up to 64 per cent during the lockdown. However, the rates of pulses in retail are still unchanged. The wholesale rate for pulses reduced marginally, but the traders are not passing on the relief to the people as they are selling at the same rate, for instance Rs 110- Rs 115 per kilogram for tuar dal, while its wholesale rate is Rs 99.

After a rally in the prices of oilseeds and edible oils during the Covid-hit year amid lockdowns and supply fears on unusually high demand, the second wave of infections has sent the prices of the essential commodities soaring.

That is what analysts said about the essential commodities basketóincluding pulses, rice and spices a surge which was led by oilseeds.

According to pulse traders, the wholesale rate of pulses has gone down, but the retailers are not selling at the reduced rates, since, during the lockdown, transport costs have increased. Besides, there is not much changed in the rates of rice, flour and others commodities.

Items current rate hike (%)

Soyabean 7,187 82.6

Refined Soya oil 1,376 64

Mustard 6,660.0 57.3

Gram 5,621 34.6

Cotton Seeds 2,715 34.07

(oil cake)

Coriander 7,242 14.67

Cumin 14,155 -2.31

Custard seeds 4,846 14.18

Gwargam 5,941 4.1

Gwarseeds 3,982 9.52