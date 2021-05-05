Madhya Pradesh: Quacks treat scared villagers in Malwa region, hang saline drips from trees

Bhopal/Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The unqualified or under qualified doctors practicing in rural area are taking advantage of people who are scared of going to dedicated Covid-19 facilities in urban areas and are treating them in farms or open fields in villages of Malwa region in western Madhya Pradesh, INDIA TODAY reported.

In Agar Malwa district, villagers, suffering from a cough or cold, fear that if they go to a proper medical facility they might be forced to be admitted to a Covid-19 ward. To avoid hospitalisation, the villagers instead go to local quacks, who lack proper medical training, equipment or even infrastructure.

During a crackdown, the authorities caught some quacks treating patients in farms. They were administering saline to patients by hanging the drips from trees.

According to Dainik Bhaskar website, Susner BMO Manish Kuril said that the government has time and again taken action against such quacks. "We request everyone if you have a cold or cough please go to a proper doctor and, if asked, get tested for Covid-19, otherwise it can be too late," he said.