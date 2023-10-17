Bhopal: ED Conducts Raid In Datia

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sleuths Sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at the house of a property businessman in Datia on Monday morning. The raids are related to Mahadev betting App.

Earlier in September, the ED conducted raids in different parts of the country, including Madhya Pradesh.

Sources said that the businessman is involved in property business and when the ED sleuths wanted to conduct the searches, his family members stopped them at the gate.

The ED officials called the police and entered the house and started their searches and also conducted raids.

The details of the raid and searches are yet to be shared and released by the ED officials.

ED investigation into the matter has revealed that Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal who hail from Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, are the main promoters of Mahadev Online Book and are running their operations from Dubai.

In February 2023, Sourabh Chandrakar got married at RAK, UAE, and for this marriage ceremony, the promoters of Mahadev APP spent around Rs 200 Crore in Cash. Private jets were hired to ferry family members from Nagpur to UAE. Celebrities were hired to perform in the marriage. Wedding planners, dancers, decorators etc were hired from Mumbai and hawala channels were used to make payments in cash.

The recent searches were made in connection to the marriage and its payment.