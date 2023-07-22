 Bhopal: Drunk Man Attacks Wife, Parents
Bhopal: Drunk Man Attacks Wife, Parents

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 01:12 AM IST
Bhopal: Drunk Man Attacks Wife, Parents | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man residing in Nishatpura area attacked his wife and elderly parents with a rod on their head on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday, the police said.

Nishatpura police station incharge (SHO) Rupesh Dubey said that the complainant Hari Singh Kanojiya (61) stayed in Nishatpura along with his wife, son Devendra and daughter-in-law.

He told the police that his son Devendra was unemployed and an alcohol addict. Ten days ago, he had returned home in an inebriated condition and had landed in an argument with his parents over excessive alcohol consumption.

On the intervening night of Thursday-Friday, he returned home drunk. When his parents and wife advised him to lead a balanced life and begin earning, he picked up a rod and attacked his wife, father Hari Singh and his mother. All three of them sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital by the neighbours. Devendra is on the run.

Madhya Pradesh: Farmers Protest At Mandsaur Krishi Upaj Mandi
