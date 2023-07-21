Madhya Pradesh: Farmers Protest At Mandsaur Krishi Upaj Mandi | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Tension escalated at Krishi Upaj Mandi in Mandsaur as farmers took to streets to protest against mandi authority's failure to follow token system for entry of vehicles loaded with garlic.

The ongoing delay in allowing vehicles into the mandi has resulted in farmers from the outskirt areas being burdened with unnecessary rental costs for additional days, sparking outrage among the agricultural community.

Farmers also called Malhargarh block Congress president Anil Sharma on the spot to help them out. They also demanded adherence to the token system. Block Congress working president Kanhaiyalal Patidar said that the market secretary failed to manage the market, hence a new official be appointed.

The token system, which was implemented to ensure an organised and efficient entry for farmers' produce, was allegedly overlooked by the mandi authority, leading to chaotic scenes and disruptions in the market.

Farmers claimed that that mismanagement was not only affecting their financial stability but also hampering their ability to transport their agricultural produce on time, said Patidar. District Congress secretary Kishanlal Chauhan, Kishore Taylor, Kanhaiyalal Gurjar and others were also present.

