Bhopal: Constable’s Daughter Murdered, Accused Held

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Ratibad police station staff have arrested local resident Yash Tiwari for allegedly murdering daughter of a police constable near National Law University in Ratibad on Thursday evening, police said. He has been taken into police custody and was questioned.

The police added that the girl’s body was found lying in bushes. Investigations are on in the case. Ratiabd police station house officer (SHO) Hemant Shrivastava said Nikitasha Chouhan (18) was killed. Her father is posted as a police constable at Gautam Nagar police station in the city.

The police opened her mobile phone recovered from the spot from where they found the number Yash Tiwari whom Nikitasha had befriended four years back. Her throat had several injuries as Tiwari had tried to slit her throat with knife, the police said. The picture, will however, become clear after investigations conclude, Shrivastava said.