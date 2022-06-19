e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Drunk biker dies in road accident

The youth, who was in an inebriated state, was driving back home on bike when he met with the fatal accident.

Sunday, June 19, 2022
Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old biker met with a road accident on link-road no-2 between 5 and 6 number stops around 1 am, on Sunday, said police. The youth, who was in an inebriated state, was driving back home on bike when he met with the fatal accident. Habibganj police station in-charge Bahan Singh told media that victim Anupam, a resident of Rohit Nagar Shahpura, worked at a private company.

The youth was excessively drunk and while negotiating a turn, his bike skidded off road. The youth fell from the bike and hit the divider and died on the spot. The police took him to JP hospital, where the doctors declared him dead. The body was handed to the family after post-mortem. In a short PM report, it was found that the victim was heavily drunk. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

