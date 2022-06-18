e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Minor raped in front of sister; accused held

Investigation officer Jogender Singh Parmar told Free Press that the victim is a student of 12th standard and she studies in a school in the area. She is a resident of Katni district and her parents are labourers.

Saturday, June 18, 2022, 10:53 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old girl was raped twice in front of her younger sister (16) at mid night of June 16, Kohefiza police said on Saturday. The accused was arrested by the police and sent to jail.

Recently she had brought her sister and brother (13) from Katni and admitted them in the nearby school.

In their neighbourhood, accused Brijesh Goshi (28) lives with his wife. Recently his wife had gone to her parental house and the girl used to cook food for the accused.

Taking advantage of the situation, he entered the house of the victim on Thursday and at knife point raped the victim twice in front of her younger sister.

The financial health of the victim’s family is not good and they have no fan in their house. They were sleeping with their doors kept open.

The victim approached police and filed a complaint. Police have registered a case under section 376-2-N and 506 of the IPC and have arrested the accused. The IO also added that one more case of POCSO Act has been registered against the accused and the case is in court.

