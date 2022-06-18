Bhopal: ‘Yatras’ to underline inclusivity of Indian culture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day meeting of National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM), held here at Gandhi Bhavan concluded on Saturday expressing concern over corporate houses’ adverse impact on the lives of farmers, workers and other marginalised section of the society.

‘Corporate houses and fascist forces are dominating the country and the farmers, workers, fishermen and other marginalised sections are suffering’ was the conclusion of the two-day meet.

Addressing a press conference at the end of deliberations on Saturday, the concluding day of the event, Medha Patkar, Prafulla Samantaray, Fr Anand, CR Neelakandan, Richa Singh and other leaders of various member organisations of NAPM from different states, said that toxic communalism was being unleashed by politicians and large sections of the media.

The activists also came down heavily on ‘Bulldozer Raj’. On the other hand, women, adivasis and Dalits were being subjected to different forms of atrocities, as part of the broader project of Hindutva, said the speakers.

The meeting also expressed deep concern over the manner in which the ‘Agnipath’ scheme has been introduced in the armed forces.

The meeting also emphasised on saving the rivers from indiscriminate mining of sand, industrial pollution and excessive use of water for non-essential purposes.

The meeting demanded imposition of a 2pc wealth tax on the richest 1pc of the Indians and a 50pc inheritance tax. “These two taxes will mop up around Rs 17 lakh crore, which can be spent on education, health and other priority sectors,” Patkar said.

It was also decided to take out a ‘Sanjhi Virasat, Sanjhi Sanskriti, Sanjha Sangharsh Yatra’ from October 2 to underline the inclusivity of Indian culture. Nadi Yatras will be taken out in different states in September to mark World River Day to highlight problems besetting rivers.