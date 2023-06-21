Bhopal: Drunk Bike Rider Dies After Falling In Well

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A motorcycle rider lost balance and fell inside a well in Ratibad on Tuesday late night, the police said. The police added that the man riding the bike fell inside the well and died, while the pillion rider survived as he did not fall inside.

Investigating officer (IO) Karmveer Singh said that deceased Anil Karma (35), was a daily wager. A resident of Anwala village in Ratibad, he was returning home from Khajuri Sadak. His brother-in-law was riding pillion on the bike.

Karma was drunk and was riding the bike at a high speed. Near a turning in Ratibad, he lost control and rammed it into the boundary of the well. The bike overturned and his brother-in-law was thrown up to a distance of 15 feet.

Meanwhile, Karma and his bike fell into the well. His brother-in-law fainted. As he regained consciousness after 20 minutes, he looked for Karma and his bike and found them inside the well. He informed villagers who reached spot along with State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF). The SDERF members fished out the body and took it to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

