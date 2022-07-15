Bhopal: Droupadi Murmu a symbol of Goddess Durga: CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday termed NDA's Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu a symbol of Goddess Durga. He said that despite having lost her husband and two children, she continued to serve the society.

Chouhan was speaking in a programme organised on the maiden visit of Droupadi Murmu to Bhopal after being chosen as NDA's nominee.

Turning to Murmu, Chouhan said, "Your life is an inspiration. For an Indian woman, the loss of her husband is a big loss, but you didn't lose your patience. Both the sons left, but you did not give up. You have been a teacher, a clerk and have made a mark for yourself with hard work, integrity and dutifulness."

Congratulating PM Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda on selection of Droupadi Murmu as NDA's Presidential nominee, the CM said that many parties had ideological differences with the BJP but still they supported Droupadi Murmu's candidature. Even in the Congress, questions are being raised as to why her candidature is not being supported."

He said, "An Indian woman who is a symbol of Durga and is of simple nature will be our President."

Droupadi Murmu said, "The way I have been welcomed in Madhya Pradesh, the way people from different regions have come to welcome me is amazing. I will not forget it."

Tribal society, women and the country has many expectations from me. I will try to fulfill them once I am elected President," she said.

She said, "Our Prime Minister has prepared a roadmap of 25 years to take the country forward. As a President, I will work with all to take the country forward by working within the ambit of the Constitution."

State BJP president and MP Vishnudutt Sharma said, "The BJP has always been in favour of the development of the tribal society."

Earlier, Droupadi Murmu was accorded rousing reception from the airport to the CM House.