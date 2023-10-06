 Bhopal: Dow Asked To Make Submission On Jurisdiction Issue On Nov 25
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Dow Asked To Make Submission On Jurisdiction Issue On Nov 25

Bhopal: Dow Asked To Make Submission On Jurisdiction Issue On Nov 25

Dow had told court that it responded only to court summon for short purpose; raising issue of its jurisdiction

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 06, 2023, 11:31 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Dow Asked To Make Submission On Jurisdiction Issue On Nov 25 | AFP/File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District and Sessions Court, Bhopal, in its order on Friday, asked Dow Chemical to make submission over court jurisdiction in next hearing on November 25, 2023. The court also reserved the order after hearing on Tuesday.

After execution of trial court summon in connection with Bhopal gas tragedy, Dow Chemical, raised the issue of trial court jurisdiction stating that the company is based in the US, so the Bhopal court does not have any jurisdiction to prosecute it.

Dow Chemical had also said that it responded to only court’s summon for “short purpose” but the Bhopal court does not have jurisdiction to prosecute a US-based company, so the company will submit details on jurisdiction next hearing. So, the trial court has asked Dow Chemical Company to submit whatever it wants, in the next hearing.

However, the High Court principal bench of Jabalpur, in 2004, had rejected the similar petition of Dow Chemical Company over jurisdiction. But this time, Dow Chemical took plea that the petition of Dow Chemical, Singapore, was rejected but now it is a US based Dow chemical company.

Dow Chemical’s advocate Sandeep Gupta said, “Bhopal court has asked Dow to submit whatever it wants on jurisdiction issue, in the next hearing on November 25, 2023. Today, the court did not make any comment on the jurisdiction issue.”

Read Also
Bhopal: CM Dedicates And Lays Foundation Stone Of Rs 53000 Cr Projects
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MPPSC To Fill 126 Backlog Posts Of Ranger, 13 Others

MPPSC To Fill 126 Backlog Posts Of Ranger, 13 Others

Bhopal: Defying ESMA Power Employees Go On Indefinite Strike

Bhopal: Defying ESMA Power Employees Go On Indefinite Strike

Bhopal: BMC Declares 838 Words Un-parliamentary 'Maa Kasam', 'Pappu', 'Chaplus', 'Gunde', 'Mithya'...

Bhopal: BMC Declares 838 Words Un-parliamentary 'Maa Kasam', 'Pappu', 'Chaplus', 'Gunde', 'Mithya'...

₹62,000 Cr: MP Benefits Every Year Through Digitalisation

₹62,000 Cr: MP Benefits Every Year Through Digitalisation

Bhopal: EC Forms Team To Monitor Social Media Platforms

Bhopal: EC Forms Team To Monitor Social Media Platforms