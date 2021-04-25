Bhopal: Don’t force me to approach court, allot Remdesivir injections as per needs, says Congress MP Vivek Tankha

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst shortage of oxygen and life saving Remidesivir injections, well-known lawyer and Congress Member of Parliament Vivek Tankha has alleged discrimination against Jabalpur city.

Tankha expressed displeasure over distribution of Remdesivir injections through a series of tweets on Sunday. “Decide on Remdesivir injections quota on the basis of patients, population and requirements at division level. If Indore is allotted 30% of the injections, then what about Jabalpur?” asked Tankha through a tweet.

Well-known Supreme Court lawyer Tankha posed these questions to state health commissioner Akash Tripathi. Tankha said even Jabalpur requires 25%-30% of the injections quota.

“MP will get one lakh Remdesivir injections by April 30 out of which it has received about 92,000. But how much did Jabalpur get? Only few thousands. This is injustice with my city. Don’t force me to take refuge in court,” he tweeted.

Alleging discrimination, Tankha took a jibe at health officials, “Is Jabalpur not in Madhya Pradesh?” He also questioned official figures related to corona patients and deaths. He tweeted, “Government looks like Maut ke Saudagar. Won elections but public has lost definitely,” he stated in another tweet.