MP Bypolls: Election Commission has no say over who should be star campaigner, says Vivek Tankha

Indore: Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament Vivek Tankha on Saturday said that the decision of making a leader as star campaigner is the decision of political parties and Election Commission has no jurisdiction in the same.

“We are filing a petition against the order of Election Commission for revoking the status of Kamal Nath as star campaigner and will mention about the biased actions taken by them against Congress leaders as they took action against Kamal Nath but issued a warning letter against Vijayvargiya,” Tankha said while addressing media persons after meeting Election Commission officers at Residency Kothi.

He also said that now the time has come when Supreme Court should intervene and prepare guidelines on how election engineering should be done.

“I am surprised that action was taken against Kamal Nath without giving him any notice. No chance has been given to him to present his side but on the other hand, officials didn’t take any action against BJP leaders. Congress candidates and leaders are facing trouble due to the biased behavior of commission,” Tankha said and emphasised that Kamal Nath didn’t get notice for the infamous ‘Item’ comment but for other comments which is made casually during campaigning.

“Political rivals make comments on each other during election campaign and it was done in USA like Trump and Biden are doing, UK and all across the world. It is a festival of democracy and it is celebrated by making sarcastic comments on the rivals. Notice by election commission is also a violation of Freedom of Speech,” the Member of Parliament said.

He expressed confidence about winning maximum seats in bypolls and termed it as a one-sided election for Congress as people will reject BJP for what they did.