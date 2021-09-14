Bhopal: Domestic help blackmails man with private pics, held

BHOPAL: Cyber police Bhopal have arrested a man who was blackmailing his employer with some of his private pictures. The blackmailer had sought Rs 1 lakh but when his employer refused, the accused created five fake accounts and posted the pictures on social media, said a police officer.

The blackmailer Shahrukh Khan was arrested from Ashoka Garden on Monday.

DSP Cyber Neetu Singh Thakur told Free Press that a complaint was filed in which it was alleged that an unidentified person had threatened the complainant on mobile to viral his private photograph on social media if he failed to give him Rs 1 lakh. When he did not agree to his demand, the accused posted photographs on social media accounts.

The complainant told the police that he had some private photographs with his fiancée on his mobile which the accused got access to.

The complaint was filed with the cyber police. During interrogation, cops zeroed in on complainant’s domestic help Shahrukh Khan.

The accused confessed to police to have blackmailed his employer. He told the police that one day while cleaning the house he found a mobile phone. He got the mobile handset repaired and while using it he came across some private pictures of the couple. The man planned to extort some money from his employer as he was wealthy and would not hesitate in giving money if threatened with the pictures.

The cyber police have registered the case under section 384 of IPC and 67 of IT Act and arrested the accused. The police have also seized the two mobile phones, three SIM cards and one memory card from the accused.

