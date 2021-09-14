Bhopal: Man chops off wife’s nose after fighting with her

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man has allegedly chopped off his wife’s nose after a scuffle on Tuesday morning.

The accused has been identified as Pritam Dohare, a resident of Barkheda Bondar village under Khajuri police station of Bhopal.

Police sources say Dohare is a drunkard. Whenever his wife asks him to go for work, he creates ruckus at home. He forces his wife to go to work and bring money for him.

Fed up with him, his wife Manisha, 32, decided to lodge a police complaint against him. She called her sister Rekha, who lives in Karond on Monday.

Around 11 AM, Manisha and Rekha were waiting for an auto rickshaw outside the house to go to the police station. Dohare called Manish inside to talk to him. When she entered the house, Dohare attacked her and chopped off her nose with a sharp edged weapon.

Rekha with help of neighbours rushed Manisha to a nearby hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

In charge of Khajuri police station, Sandhya Mishra said that a case had been registered against the accused and efforts were on to nab the accused, who escaped from home after committing the crime.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Schools for all classes to reopen from September 20

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 04:16 PM IST