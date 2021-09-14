e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 04:00 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Schools for all classes to reopen from September 20

All residential schools above class 8 can now be reopened and classes could be taken with 100% attendance, tweeted Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Staff Reporter
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government has decided to open all schools for all classes from September 20. A committee headed by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has decided that schools should also be open for students of class 1 and above.

“The schools should follow covid protocol and only 50% of the students will be allowed in the class. It has also been decided that hostels for all students of class 8 and above will be open,” tweeted Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

All residential schools above class 8 can now be reopened and classes could be taken with 100% attendance, tweeted Chouhan.

However, consent from the parents still remains mandatory for children to attend the school.

